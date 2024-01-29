Nicki Minaj Drops Scathing Diss Record ‘Bigfoot’ Going at Megan Thee Stallion, Demands Apology

The heated feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has intensified as Nicki unleashes her new song called "Bigfoot."

On Sunday (Jan. 28), Nicki Minaj dropped her scathing diss track "Bigfoot," which is in response to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hiss." On the song, which can be viewed below, the New York rhymer calls out her rap rival and made some disparaging remarks about Megan.

"This little beggin' whore talkin' 'bout Megan's law/For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)/If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)/Shots thrown but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em , uh)," Nicki raps on the Tate Kobang and ZellTooTrill-produced track.

Near the end of the song, Nicki demands an apology from Megan for lying on her late mother Holly Thomas.

"One flow hoe, but, uh, trust. If you don't apologize to your mama in 24 hours, s**t gon' get uglier than Ken Barbie, okay? Don't play," she warns. Nicki also adds: "I'm very serious. H*, the things that you've lied about even pertaining to your mom. You don't want them out, okay?"

Before dropping the song, Nicki informed her fans on Sunday (Jan. 28) that she was releasing a new song in response to Megan but made it clear that it wasn't a diss track. The rap veteran also warned that if Megan denies anything that she said on the aforementioned song that she was going to post receipts on social media and release five extra tunes.

"After the 1st one drop, if dat p***y a*s h*e so much as BREATHE wrong ima empty da clip. If that p***y a*s h*e deny 1THING I say, I'm posting every fkn receipt known to man. 5. Yes you heard me! Did 5 extra songs. We've been waiting on u HO. Play #PinkFriday2 NON STOP barbz. LuvU," Nicki wrote in one post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nicki Minaj issues a warning to Megan Thee Stallion on X. NICKIMINAJ/X loading...

Read More: Wild Rap Beefs That Will Probably Never Be Resolved

How the Beef Between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion Got Started

On Friday (Jan. 26), Megan Thee Stallion released her new song "Hiss," in which she lyrically attacked her enemies and spit some venomous bars at Nicki Minaj.

"These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start," Megan raps on the song.

Many fans believed Megan took a lyrical shot at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty at age 16 to attempted rape in 1994.

On the same day, Nicki jumped on Instagram Live and previewed a few bars she apparently recently laid down in the studio.

"Listen to this y'all," she told viewers before playing the snippet, which you can view below.

"Bad bitch she like 6-foot/I call her Bigfoot/B***h fell off, I said 'Get up on your good foot," Nicki raps over the booming track before having a good laugh. She then directs her producer to play the clip over and over and even in acapella.

Later on in the clip, Nicki mimics rapping like Pimp C then yells, "You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music," she adds. "What the f**k? No. No. No. Get up on your good foot."

Nicki would later go on X and put together a lengthy social media post appearing to point out Megan's perceived failures in her music career.

Nicki would also go on an angry rant on X accusing Megan of being a liar and claiming that she told her to drink during her pregnancy.

Overall, the feud between Nicki and Megan appears to be heating up.

Hear Nicki Minaj air out Megan Thee Stallion on her new diss track "Bigfoot" below.

Listen to Nicki Minaj's New Scathing Diss Track "Bigfoot" Aimed at Megan Thee Stallion