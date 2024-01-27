Nicki Minaj Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of Lying and Telling Nicki to Drink When Pregnant

Last night, Nicki Minaj went on a full-scale rant on social media. During her tirade, the New York rhymer accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying and telling her to drink when pregnant.

On Friday (Jan. 26), Nicki Minaj jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and launched a series of scathing posts aimed at Megan Thee Stallion. This came in response to the release of the Houston rapper's song "Hiss," which is believed to contain several lyrical jabs directed at Nicki.

During her tirade, Nicki accused Megan of lying and encouraging her to drink during her pregnancy.

"Y'all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & F**KED your best friend man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant. All

b/c I wouldn’t let your funky butt pour liquor down my throat? B*ch think she a bully cuz she get a Roc Nation brunch every year. Be mad @ PARDI!!!!!!!!!! He told all your tea but u taking shots at my family? Bwahahhhahahaaaaaaa get up on yo good foot!!!!!! #PinkFriday2 PLATINUM go apologize to your mother nasty serpant! REPENT!!!!" Nicki wrote on X.

A fan would later post a video of an old IG Live that Nicki and Megan shared together where Megan may have suggested that Nicki drink while she is pregnant. Nicki reposted the clip on her X account, which you can view below.

Nicki then added: "What a disgusting serpant!!!!! Y'all post pardi song under this. They paid to make it disappear. LET’S GOOOOOO [cry laughing emoji] lying on your dead mother is insane too. But PARDI said it. #ItWasntMe."

Nicki also reposted a fan's tweet featuring Pardison Fontaine's Megan Thee Stallion diss track, "Thee Person," in which he also accused Megan of being a liar.

Nicki concluded her rant with this message: "Megan's law. For a free beat you could hit #MeganRAW." And she signed it Roman, which is her sinister rap alter-ego Roman Zolanski.

Additionally, a video surfaced of Nicki on Instagram Live calling Megan a "bullet fragment foot b***h" and among other things. Her scathing video can be viewed below.

Megan Thee Stallion Goes In With Bars on "Hiss" Song

Nicki Minaj's verbal attacks against Megan Thee Stallion is direct response to the Houston rhymer's venomous new single, "Hiss," which dropped on Friday (Jan. 26).

On the song, Megan spits lyrical darts at her detractors, including Nicki Minaj.

"These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start," Megan raps over the LilJuMadeDaBeat and Bankroll Got It-produced track.

Many fans believed Megan took a lyrical shot at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty at age 16 to attempted rape in 1994.

This prompted Nicki to respond on her Instagram Live with various insults at Megan and pointing out all of her perceived failures in music.

Check out Nicki Minaj's posts where she accuses Megan Thee Stallion of lying and telling her to drink while pregnant below.

