Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back at Crowd After Getting Hit With It

During her recent concert, Nicki Minaj threw an object at the crowd after she got hit with it while performing onstage.

Nicki Minaj Throws Object After Being Hit With It

On Sunday (April 21), TikTok user @kimberly.gray5 posted a video of Nicki Minaj throwing an object at the crowd after she got hit with it. In the clip below, the New York rapper was performing "Starships" at her Detroit of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when she looked up and saw a thrown object coming in her direction. Nicki was able to quickly swat the object away from herself due to her quick reflexes.

However, Nicki retaliated by picking up the object and throwing it back at the crowd. It's unclear if the Gag City Mayor actually hit the culprit, but judging by her facial expression, which conveyed anger and disgust, she made it clear that throwing anything at her would not be tolerated, period.

Cardi B Throws Microphone After Getting Splashed With Water

Nicki's unfortunate incident may remind fans of Cardi B throwing a microphone at a person who tossed a drink at her during a performance in July of 2023.

In the viral video, which can be viewed below, Cardi is performing "Bodak Yellow" at a daytime party in Las Vegas when suddenly a spectator tossed a drink at her with splashes of liquid hitting her face. Shocked by the egregious act, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer retaliated by throwing her microphone at the woman.

As Cardi adjusted her hair, security personnel swiftly intervened, escorting the person out of the venue. The woman that was hit with the mic filed a "battery" report against Cardi B with the Las Vegas Police Department. Subsequently, after a police investigation, Cardi B was not charged in the mic-throwing incident.

See Nicki Minaj throw an object back at the crowd after she was hit with it below.

Watch Nicki Minaj Throw Object Back at Crowd After Getting Hit With It