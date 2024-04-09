Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour Becomes Most Successful Tour by Female Rapper – Report

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour is shattering records. The cross-country jaunt has reportedly become the highest-grossing female rap tour of all time.

Pink Friday 2 World Tour Breaks Records

Nicki Minaj is still in the front half of her PF2 World Tour and any speculation that she would struggle to sell tickets has been proven false. On Monday (April 8), the tour statistics tracking blog @touringdata reported the tour has officially become the most successful tour by a female rapper in history. Nicki has reportedly grossed $34.9 million on tour already, with 220,000 tickets sold. In doing so, she has also reportedly become the female rapper with the most concerts earning over $2 million with 11.

Nick Minaj Thanks Fans

On Monday, Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram to share her gratitude for her dedicated fans.

"We made female rap history as of today with how many sold out shows and how much, you know, how many shows that have grossed over two million," she said in the video below. "So, I just wanna thank everybody that's been coming out. I never in my wildest dreams woulda thought that this tour—I mean, I did keep saying it's gonna be this it's gonna be that, but let me tell you something. The other component I didn't factor in was you guys. Your energy."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Has Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

See the video of Nicki Minaj thanking her fans following reports that her tour is breaking records below.

Watch Nicki Minaj's Message to Fans