Nicki Minaj Has Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

Nicki Minaj appears shocked after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at a recent show.

Nicki Minaj Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction During Show

Last Friday (March 22), Nicki Minaj continued her Pink Friday 2 World Tour with a show in Orlando, Fla. Video of the performance below shows Nicki passing out her mic to fans so they can sing "The Night Is Still Young." After leaning forward too generously to hand her mic to an eager fan, Nicki's chest appears to become exposed, prompting the rapper to express shock at her fans before quickly remedying the situation. Fans didn't seem to notice or care that much, as the person singing continued to do so without missing a beat.

Nicki Minaj Louisiana Fans Shocked After Concert Postponed

The latest performance snafu comes after Nicki unexpectedly canceled her show in Louisiana on March 18. The highly anticipated Nicki Minaj concert at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center was postponed mere hours before the doors were set to open. Fans were later told to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled date. The cancelation came after Nicki feared she contracted COVID-19 while performing at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles. She ended up testing negative for the virus.



"Barbz pls send me healing energy," Nicki wrote in a tweet. "Woke up feeling like I had Covid. Thank God I don’t. You guys are just everything. I appreciate you. I love you so much."

The Barbz were shocked by the cancelation, but ultimately understanding.

See the video of Nicki Minaj experiencing a revealing wardrobe malfunction on tour below.

Watch Nicki Minaj Experience a Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction