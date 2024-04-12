Nicki Minaj Releases Custom Line of Sneakers

Nick Minaj is putting her best foot forward with a custom line of new sneakers.

The Queens MC, who just made history with the most successful tour by a female rapper, just released her very own sneaker with brand LØCI. After weeks of promoting the kicks, Nicki made the announcement that her drop was official on Friday (April 12).

Nicki Minaj Debuts 11 New Designs of Her New Sneaker

"4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW!!!!! Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU. Nicki Minaj X LØCi @lociwear," she wrote in a post on Instagram showing off one of the sneakers.

Other artists are also showing support for Nicki's fresh footwear in her IG comments. "Congratulations bookie! Can I get a sample pair," JT wrote.

With 11 unique styles, Nicki's Barbz have plenty of options. The Atom x Nicki Minaj steppers come in her signature pink with a silhouette inspired by skate culture. The rapper's regal look also decorates the tongue. Cop this pair for $195.

The sneakers, which range in price from $185 to $200, can be purchased at lociwear.com here. Shoe sizes start at 6 and run through 10.

