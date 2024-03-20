Fans Have Conflicted Feelings About the Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ‘New Body’ Debacle

Fans online are conflicted about Ice Spice giving a guest verse to Kanye West for the song "New Body" after Nicki Minaj refused to clear a verse.

Fans React to Ice Spice Giving Guest Verse to Ye for "New Body"

On Tuesday (March 19), Ye had the internet buzzing after claiming Ice Spice's team refused to clear a verse for the official release of the long-awaited track "New Body" that the Bronx, N.Y. rapper has previously sent in. Fans had mixed reactions about Ice Spice initially wanting to get on the track considering her mentor Nicki Minaj told Ye he could not use Nicki's verse for the song.

"Ice spice team is very calculated," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She don’t hold no loyalty to Nicki… because how would u even consider writing a verse for #Newbody . They just don’t want her to look bad so they not releasing. Ice spice just tryna ride her wave."

"Ice Spice stepped on Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj's toes IMMEDIATELY!!!" another X user wrote on the topic.

"Barbz like you are annoying," another tweet reads. "Yall are the ones who create this fake beef. It’s not that serious. Nicki and Ice have shown love to each other many times this year. So grow up. And I’m sorry I dislike Kanye but a collab like Kanye is huge for Ice Spice. Touch grass."

Nicki Minaj Refuses to Clear "New Body" Verse

"New Body" was initially recorded in 2018 and was supposed to appear on Kanye West's unreleased Yandhi album. However, the song leaked. Ye tried to reprise the track on Vultures 1 but clashed with Nicki after she refused to clear her verse, citing her desire not to be associated with the old song.

