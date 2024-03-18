Rumors of Ice Spice Sex Tape Are All Over Social Media

Rumors of an Ice Spice sex tape are running rampant on social media.

Ice Spice Sex Tape Leak Is All Over

On Monday (March 18), X, formerly known as Twitter, became abuzz with speculation that a leaked sex tape featuring Ice Spice was readily available online. However, instead of the XXX clip, there are dozens of X pages promising to release the video in exchange for interaction with their post.

"Sending the Ice Spice and Cardi B leaked video to everyone who likes this tweet," several posts similar to the one below read.

It is unclear if there is actually a video floating around or if this might be just another internet prank, similar to the one pulled on Rubi Rose last month.

Ice Spice Previously Shut Down Rumor of Sex Tape Leak

This is not the first time Ice Spice has dealt with speculation that she has a sex tape. In October of 2022, rumors of the "In Ha Mood" rapper being part of a sex tape leak surfaced online. Those talks turned out to be false, and she addressed it. "[You] guys want them fakes a*s leaks to be me so bad just so [you] can go beat your lil dirty meat to it," she said at the time.

XXL has reached out to Ice Spice's team for comment.