Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

Ice Spice has responded to an alleged sex tape leak that has spread across the internet.

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Ice Spice hit up Twitter with a message for anyone who believes that a number of sexually explicit videos that have made the rounds on social media in recent weeks are in fact the "Munch (Feelin’ U)" rapper. Ice completely denies her presence in the leaked videos despite the striking similarities between the Bronx, N.Y. drill rapper and the person that can be seen on camera.

"[You] guys want them fakes ass leaks to be me so bad just so [you] can go beat your lil dirty meat to it," tweeted Ice Spice.

Ever since the alleged sex tapes began to circulate a couple of weeks ago, the rumor mill has been running rampant not only in regards to whether or not Ice Spice is actually the curly-haired woman seen in the videos, but there's also been plenty of speculation as to who the male counterpart may be. Some aspiring Twitter sleuths have even insinuated that the man in the video may be Drake, who recently unfollowed Spice after Champagne Papi flew the Bronx native out to Toronto in August ahead of OVO fest.

"Damn, Drake leaked y'all sex tape," said one Twitter user. "You really finna blow up now."

Another social media user used A$AP Rocky's recent headlines regarding his mosh pit incident at Rolling Loud New York as fodder for throwing shade at Ice Spice for her alleged sex tape leaks.

Despite Ice Spice's denial of even appearing in the leaked videos, others came to the rapper's defense as it pertains to the supposed violation of privacy.

"Whoever leaked Ice Spice sex tape, you are weird and karma's [on the way]," tweeted one social media user. "You see her doing good for herself and you try and ruin her reputation? I don't understand people, especially you men. Like, WTF you get from that?"

As the result of her growing smash, "Munch (Feelin’ U)," Ice Spice has quickly become one of the fastest-rising rappers in recent memory. She had a strong presence at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 4), in Atlanta and is increasingly being booked for more shows.

However, with that, Ice's newfound fame has brought a certain amount of scrutiny her way. Aside from the aforementioned sex tape scandal, Ice Spice has been ridiculed across social media recently following both a lackluster performance during Fivio Foreign's set at 2022 Rolling Loud New York and a viral video that shows the up-and-comer struggling to elicit a response from the crowd at a concert in Houston.