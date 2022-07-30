Drake Performs With Nelly Furtado at 2022 OVO Fest – Watch

Drake lived out his childhood memories once again-this time at OVO Fest last night. Drizzy performed with Nelly Furtado at his all-star event and it was caught on video.

Early Friday morning (July 29), Drake surprised fans when he brought out Canadian singer Nelly Furtado at the 2022 OVO Fest, which kicked off on Thursday night (July 28). Additionally, the Honestly, Nevermind rhymer entertained the crowd with a few lines from Furtado's chart-topping 2000 single, "I'm Like a Bird."

Before that, Drake informed the crowd that Furtado's music "changed my life so much" and ordered them to sing as loud as they can for her. The beloved singer came out and performed the Timbaland-assisted track "Promiscuous" first, much to the crowd's delight, before hitting them with "Fly Like a Bird."

Afterward, Drake concluded his show with a salute to the Canadian hip-hop artists who have influenced him. “This is one of the best moments of my entire life,” the OVO leader told the crowd at the event, which featured performances from Kardinal Offishall, K-Os, Choclair and more.

"The streets that we walked, the restaurants we eat at, the clubs that we go to, the way that we speak, the aspirations and dreams that we have, were shaped by each and every one of these individuals for me," he said referring to the performers.

This is the OVO Fest's 10th anniversary and Drake promises more music and surprises during the three-day event. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Drake is set to join Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne for a Young Money reunion at the Budweiser Stage.

Watch Drake Sing "I’m Like a Bird" with Nelly Furtado at 2022 OVO Fest