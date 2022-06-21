The Internet Reacts to Drake and Beyonce Doing House Music

Drake and Beyoncé flipping the script and dropping house music has the internet talking.

On Monday (June 20), Beyoncé released "Break My Soul," the new single off her upcoming album, Rennaissance. The lively dance record features samples from Robin S.'s 1990 hit "Show Me Live" and Big Freedia's "Explode" from 2014. The Tricky Stewart and The-Dream-produced record sounds distinctly house. Many people on social media are pointing out that Bey is capitalizing off the genre's wave, just as Drake did on his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, which is filled with house aesthetics as well. The internet has been weighing in on both megastars trying out a new genre.

"Beyoncé & Drake are smart for making house music," one person tweeted. "The world needs healing right now. There is a spiritual war happening and this will help people get through it."

Some people assumed Drake knew Bey was going to put out a house project and dropped his first to look like he originated the idea.

"Drake said y’all gonna catch up knowing Beyoncé dropping an house album…my son really a Scorpio," another person added.

Other Twitter users called out the hypocrisy of people hating on Drake's attempt at house but praising Beyoncé for the move.

"You can’t criticize Drake for having a House inspired album, but hype Beyonce for it lol," someone else tweeted. "They’re both reaching into an era of black music history that hasn’t been touched in a while. Respect to both of them for trying to start a new vibe for our generation."

Drake's new Honestly, Nevermind album received mixed reactions when the surprise project was released last week. Many Drizzy fans were off-put by the change in style. Drake even reacted to the backlash on Instagram.

"It's all good if you don't get it yet. It's all good," Drake said in an Instagram video. "That's what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We're in here, though. We're caught up already. On to the next. My goodness."

See more reactions to Drake and Beyoncé releasing new house music and listen to their new songs below.

Listen to Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" and Drake's Honestly, Nevermind album below.