Drake Posts Influencer Addison Rae’s Hand Photoshopped on His Head, YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fans Think Drizzy is Biting YB

Drake posting an image of social media influencer Addison Rae's hand photoshopped on Drizzy's head has YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans calling the Canadian rap star a biter.

Last night (May 30), Drake posted a series of photos in an Instagram post. The first two show Drake hanging out with Tristan Thompson. The third photo is a bathroom selfie. The final photo in the collection shows an obviously feminine hand wearing what appears to be a Rolex watch photoshopped on Aubrey's head.

"I can’t make plans with you I don’t even know when I’m gonna see sleep," Drake captioned the post.

It didn't take long for the hand to be identified. Just hours later, social media influencer Addison Rae shared proof that Drake had used her appendage in the image.

"This was way too familiar," she captioned Drake's post along with her original image, which was taken two years ago.

The life of the Drake photo took on a new level of scrutiny when YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans began to call Drizzy a biter, accusing him of copying a photo YoungBoy posted on May 27. In that photo, two feminine hands adorned with jewelry cover the Baton Rouge, La. rapper's face. YoungBoy supporters were quick to point out the similarities.

"Drake copying NBA YoungBoy," one Twitter user opined along with crying laughing emojis.

"Tryna be NBA YOUNGBOY I STILL FUCKS WITH DRAKE," someone else commented.

This wouldn't be the first time Drake has been accused of swagger jacking newer artists in some fashion.

See more tweets from NBA YoungBoy fans accusing Drake of being a biter below.