Boosie BadAzz Says He Dissed YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a Song Because He Didn’t Want to Kill Him

Boosie BadAzz said that he dissed YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a song because he didn’t want to kill him.

In a video interview with Vlad TV, which premiered on Friday (May 13), Boosie spoke candidly about his song "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots,” where he responded to NBA YoungBoy’s lyrical dart aimed at him on “I Hate YoungBoy." When asked around the 28-second mark of the interview why he responded to YB, Boosie said matter-of-factly, “‘Cause I don’t want to kill him.”

“I didn't really promote the song,” the Back to BR creator continued. “I just wanna say what I had to say. I just felt like I say what I had to say over the mic and that's it. Like I say, it’s my first and last time speaking on it."

Boosie BadAzz went on to explain that his issue had to do with YoungBoy not clearing any of his songs.

“That’s one thing I can speak on you know, you clearing all of these other nigga songs, but [you're] supposed to be my dawg, you ain’t clearing my shit,” he said. “I didn’t like that shit.”

Boosie was asked if YoungBoy had called him and wanted to work things out, would he consider it? He said, “Nope.”

“I don’t want to talk to that nigga,” Boosie scoffed. “I don’t play that. You hurt my feelings. That nigga had me hot.”

Based on what Boosie said in the interview, it appears he and YoungBoy had songs together, and Boosie is upset that he cleared YoungBoy’s songs with him, but he didn’t reciprocate and cleared any of his.

In the past, Boosie has always been supportive of YoungBoy. In March of 2021, be tweeted his support for YoungBoy when he was arrested after fleeing from police and put in jail.

So it’s sad to hear that their working relationship is over.

Check out the Vlad TV interview with Boosie BadAzz below.