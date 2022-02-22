YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops ‘I Hate YoungBoy’ Song, Disses Lil Durk’s Fiancee – Listen

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has dropped a new song called "I Hate YoungBoy" and he's not holding back against anyone. The Louisiana rapper is taking aim at Lil Durk's fiancée.

This afternoon (Feb. 22), YoungBoy released the track on his YouTube page in an apparent response to Lil Durk, who dropped his single, "AHHH HA," earlier today. Although Durk never mentioned YoungBoy's name in his song, there were instances that appeared to reference the two's past.

YoungBoy doesn't mention Durk's name in "I Hate YoungBoy" either, however he does directly diss the Chicago rapper's fiancée India, as well as Gucci Mane, and appears to acknowledge King Von's death.

"He called me a bitch, that's India, that be your ho," he raps near the beginning of the track.

A few lines later he drops Gucci Mane's name: "Used to fuck with Gucci ’til I seen he like them pussy n***as."

Additionally, he appears to address Durk and Von's death: "Pussy n***a dissin' me, mad about his dead homie."

YoungBoy is currently on house arrest awaiting trial for his federal firearms case in California, and this isn't the first time since he's been on lockdown that he's thrown shots at someone. Based on the bars in this new track, it seems as though YoungBoy isn't concerned about any potential implications.

"'YoungBoy, they gon' kill you, you better stop dissin' them,'" he raps. "Tell them n***as, 'Fuck ’em,' man/They know that I ain't scared of them/How you talkin' shit when nothin' ain't died about your cousin nem?"

YoungBoy appeared to mention King Von's tragic passing in a prior record, "Bring the Hook," which came out last month and prompted a response from Lil Durk and Von's sister as well.

Check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "I Hate YoungBoy" below.