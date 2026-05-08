Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty to Gucci Mane Kidnapping and Robbery – Report

Pooh Shiesty pleads not guilty to federal kidnapping and extortion charges stemming from the kidnapping and robbery case involving Gucci Mane.

According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (May 8), and corroborated by journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, Pooh Shiesty has pleaded not guilty to five federal counts of kidnapping and extortion during his arraignment in Dallas, TX., on Friday. The charges stem from the Jan. 10 kidnapping and robbery incident involving Gucci Mane and several victims.

"We are awaiting a scheduling order from the court. Although we have not seen all of the evidence in the case it is apparent that it's a highly defensible case and we’re hoping to have Lontrell back in the recording studio very soon," said Pooh's new attorneys Kent Schaffer and Saam Zangeneh in a statement.

Schaffer replaced Pooh's former lawyer Bradford Cohen who removed himself from the Memphis rapper's legal case last month. Before his withdrawal, Cohen added that the prosecution's case has a lot of holes and believed Pooh can beat the case.

XXL has reached out to Shiesty's attorney Kent Schaffer for further comment.

Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams, Jr., is currently housed at Kaufman County Jail in Texas. He, along with his father, Lontrell Williams, Sr., rapper Big30 and six other men have been arrested and charged with luring Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio, robbing him and forcing him to sign a contract release form at gunpoint.

As previously reported, Big30, born Rodney Wright Jr., and Pooh's father also pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping and robbery case on April 30 in the District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Both men remain in jail after their bonds were revoked.

If Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and others are found guilty, they could face life in prison.

See Report on Pooh Shiesty Pleading Not Guilty to Gucci Mane Kidnapping and Robbery Case

Watch Law&Crime Network's Report: Rapper Gucci Mane Kidnapped by Pooh Shiesty: Feds

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