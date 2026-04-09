FBI Says Gucci Mane Gave Statement to Police About Alleged Robbery and Kidnapping – Report

The FBI says Gucci Mane gave a statement to police about the alleged robbery and kidnapping that Pooh Shiesty and eight others have been charged with.

On Wednesday (April 8), Pooh Shiesty appeared in court in Dallas for a detention hearing to decide whether he would be freed on bond. During the hearing, FBI Special Agent Pamela Hanson testified about the government's findings. She revealed that most of the complaints relied on statements that Gucci Mane and the other alleged victims told police after being called to the scene by a member of Gucci's security on the night of the incident, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gucci and the other alleged victims have not been interviewed by the FBI, but those interviews have been scheduled, Hanson said. She also admitted that authorities did not have the contract release from that Pooh allegedly made Guwop sign at gunpoint.

Pooh's attorney, Bradford Cohen, challenged the government's case, calling it unusual that they waited three months after the alleged incident to make an arrest.

“I think the testimony is all over the place,” Cohen said in court.

According to journalist Bryson Paul, Pooh rested his head against the courtroom wall and his legs were shaking during cross-examination. The rapper also shook his head in disbelief when Hanson said that Gucci Mane told his security to "put the gun down" after they were outnumbered by Pooh's crew.

Ultimately, Judge Renee Harries Toliver granted the prosecution's motion to deny the rapper's bond.

“I can’t find any condition to offer that haven’t already been granted to you," Judge Toliver told Pooh, in reference to him being on house arrest at the time of the alleged crime.

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other men have been charged in connection with the alleged robbery. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

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