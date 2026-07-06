6ix9ine Reenacts Gucci Mane Kidnapping Video

6ix9ine reenacts the recently surfaced Gucci Mane kidnapping video.

On July 2, Tekashi shared a video post on Instagram. In the clip, he is flanked by two men holding large water guns. One of the men smacks Tekashi with a large amount of cash.

"You dropped!" Tekashi repeats, making fun of the newly released footage from the Pooh Shiesty robbery and kidnapping case that shows Gucci Mane telling Pooh that he is released from his 1017 contract at gunpoint.

6ix9ine captioned the post: "I guess it’s not the same Gucci Mane that was smoking on POOKIE LOC tonightttttttttttt."

6ix9ine pokig fun at Guwop comes as more visual evidence continues to come out pertaining to the Pooh Shiesty case, where Pooh, his father, Big30 and six other men are charged with kidnapping and robbing Gucci and others at a Dallas recording studio in January. In response to Pooh's latest request for bond last month, prosecutors released photos from video taken of the alleged crime. On July 2, the aforementioned video—which investigators say was recorded by Big30 during the incident—surfaced online.

In response to the new video, Guwop has become the butt of jokes online, with several content creators also reenacting the viral video.

Pooh Shiesty and his codefendants have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial, which has been set for Feb. 22, 2027. If found guilty, they could face life in prison.

See Tekashi reenacting the recently surfaced Gucci Mane kidnapping video below.

Watch 6ix9ine Mock the Gucci Mane Kidnapping Video