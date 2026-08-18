Pooh Shiesty’s All Eyes on Shiest Album Debuts in Billboard 200 Top 10

Pooh Shiesty's All Eyes on Shiest album debuts in this week's Billboard 200 top 10.

The Memphis, Tenn., rapper may be dealing with legal issues, but he can celebrate a career win. On Sunday (Aug 16), Billboard unveiled the latest 200 chart, revealing Pooh's new album at No. 7 after moving 51,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The total includes 51.59 million on-demand official streams. The album was only available on DSPs.

The placement marks Pooh's second top 10 entry on the Billboard 200. His 2021 mixtape, Shiesty Season, debuted at No. 3 on the chart. It moved 62,000 EAU in its first week. The only other hip-hop album in the top 10 of this week's chart is Drake's Iceman, which slipped from No. 6 to No. 9 with 46,000 EAU.

Pooh Shiesty is currently in federal custody and awaiting trial after being arrested in April and charged with allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane and others at a Dallas recording studio back in January.

Investigators say Pooh, his father, Big30 and six other men lured Guwop to the studio and forced him to sign a paper at gunpoint releasing Pooh from his recording contract. The men then reportedly relieved Gucci and his team of cash and valuables. All nine men have pleaded not guilty and are slated to stand trial next February.

Gucci Mane addresses the incident in a song he released in April called "Crash Dummy."

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy/And after all that, boy, you still signed to me," Gucci raps.



All Eyes on Shiest was released through Guwop's 1017 Global record label

See Pooh Shiesty's Position on the Billboard 200 Chart

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