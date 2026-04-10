Gucci Mane Tells What Happened During Alleged Pooh Shiesty Robbery on New Diss Track ‘Crash Dummy’

Gucci Mane details what happened during the alleged Pooh Shiesty robbery on his new song "Crash Dummy."

On Friday (April 10), Guwop dropped his new track "Crash Dummy." Produced by his longtime collaborator Zaytoven, the organ-driven song features the Atlanta rapper explaining what happened during the alleged robbery and kidnapping involving Pooh Shiesty, who is an artist on Gucci's 1017 Global label.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy/And after all that, boy, you still signed to me/I'm like Birdman, and ni**a this my Cash Money," Gucci raps at the beginning of the song.

On the second verse, Gucci goes into detail of what happened on that harrowing day.

"I thought it was a business meeting but it was a set up/I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building/Ni**a dap me up, the whole time they plotting against me/I don't take it personal, for me it's only business/And I don't want to conversate if it ain't about millions," he rhymes.

The rap veteran then offered his conclusion on the situation.

"Some people like to take a ni**a kindness for weakness/I pulled up on some business/But y'all was on some weak s**t," he spits, adding, "The artist and the CEO, I wear a lot of hats. They smile in your face, then they stab you in your back."

"A ni**a set up the play, like Suge Knight did with Dre/But I ain't Eazy-E, ni**a, and this ain't back in the day," he concluded.

The song comes after a judge agreed with the prosecution's motion to deny bond for Pooh Shiesty and keep him in jail at a hearing on April 8. During the hearing, the FBI revealed that Gucci gave a statement to police about the alleged robbery and kidnapping.

Pooh, his father, Big30 and six other men have been charged in connection with the alleged robbery at a music studio in Dallas, TX, on Jan 10. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

Listen to Gucci Mane's New Song "Crash Dummy"

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