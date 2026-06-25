Big30 Identified by Feds as the Person Behind the Camera in New Photos of Gucci Mane Being Robbed and Kidnapped

Big30 is identified by the feds as the person behind the camera in new photos of Gucci Mane being robbed and kidnapped.

On Wednesday (June 24), United States Attorney Ryan Raybould filed a motion in response to Pooh's new attorneys' push for bail. The 25-page filing features some new details about the case, including photos from a video that was captured of the crime. The new document confirms Big30, born Rodney Wright Jr., recorded the parts of the alleged incident on his cell phone at the behest of Pooh.

"Unsatisfied with merely obtaining the written release of contract, [Pooh Shiesty] announced that he wanted to film R.D., and [Big30] recorded R.D. on his cell phone stating that 'Pooh Shiesty dropped from 1017,' the new filing states.

One of the photos shows codefendant Demarcus Glover holding a Drako while standing next to Gucci, who is identified in the photos by his initial R.D. Another photo shows Pooh Shiesty standing next to Gucci Mane while this is happening.

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six others are facing federal robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with the incident. Investigators say Pooh invited Gucci to a Dallas recording studio on Jan. 10 and made Guwop sign a contract release form at gunpoint before robbing him and the people he was with. Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father have been released on bond. The trial is scheduled to begin next February.

See Photos the Feds Say Were Taken From the Gucci Mane Robbery and Kidnapping

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