Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond for Third Time in Gucci Mane Robbery and Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty's request to be released on bond as he awaits trial in the Gucci Mane robbery and kidnapping case has been denied by a judge for a third time.

During a detention hearing in Dallas federal court on Tuesday (July 21), Judge David C. Godbey ruled the Memphis rapper will remain behind bars pending his trial, which is currently scheduled for 2027.

The rapper, born Lontrell Williams, was first denied bond following his arrest in April. A second request was rejected in June after the judge determined that no set of release conditions would adequately ensure either public safety or Pooh's appearance in court. Tuesday's ruling leaves that decision unchanged.

Following the latest update, Pooh's attorney Kent Schaffer said in a statement to XXL: "Unfortunately, even with the additional evidence the judge ruled against us. This is a minor setback but we will not be discouraged in trying to ultimately free Lontrell."

Pooh Shiesty, his father Big30 and six other men are accused of luring Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio in January before allegedly forcing the 1017 Records founder to release Pooh from his recording contract at gunpoint. Prosecutors allege the group then robbed Gucci and the people who accompanied him.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Unless the schedule changes, the case is set to go to trial on Feb. 22, 2027.

Check out the documents denying bond for Pooh Shiesty below.

See the Documents Denying Pooh Shiesty's Bond

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