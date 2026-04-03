More Details Emerge in Alleged Robbery Involving Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane

More details have emerged in the alleged Pooh Shiesty robbery of Gucci Mane.

On Thursday (April 2), news broke that Pooh, his father, Big30 and six other men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping three men—one of whom is reported to be Gucci Mane but is not listed by name in legal documents—during a business meeting in Dallas that turned violent back in January. During the meeting, Pooh was allegedly holding an assault rifle and demanded that Gucci, who is listed as R.D. in the indictment, sign a contract release form. Members of Pooh's entourage also robbed Gucci's team.

The indictment was unsealed on Thursday afternoon, and provides more specifics about what authorities say happened. Here are some new details revealed in the indictment.

When Gucci Mane and his team arrived at the studio, Pooh asked to speak with Gucci privately in a separate recording room.

Pooh then produced a contract release form and demanded that Gucci sign it. When Guwop refused, an argument ensued.

Pooh then told Big30 to grab a bag, from which Pooh retrieved an AK-style rifle and pointed it at Gucci, prompting Gucci to comply.

One of Pooh's coconspirators pulled out a cell phone and recorded Gucci signing the release form at gunpoint while being forced to say he "released" Pooh from his contract.

Afterward, Pooh robbed Gucci Mane of his wedding ring, watch, earrings and cash.

Members of Gucci's crew were blocked from leaving the studio they were in and robbed of their valuables, which included a 1017 necklace.

A man identified as "M.M" was choked to the point of nearly losing consciousness during the robbery.

At one point, Gucci Mane was pushed onto a couch, "causing the victims to believe they were going to be executed.

Pooh pointed the barrel of the gun at the back of a man identified as "B.P"'s head and ordered Gucci and crew to leave.

Gucci Mane and other victims identified Pooh Shiesty and Big30 to the authorities, with Pooh being described as "wearing a black Nike brand "Shiesty" mask during the robbery.

Pooh Shiesty and his codefendants are facing up to life in prison if found guilty.

See Pages From Pooh Shiesty's Federal Complaint

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