Pooh Shiesty has reportedly been denied bond in his federal kidnapping and robbery case involving Gucci Mane.

On Wednesday (April 8), the Memphis rapper appeared in court for a bond hearing after being charged in connection with the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane back in January. During the hearing, Judge Renee Harries Toliver granted the prosecution's motion to further detain the rapper at this time, Fox 4 News' Steven Dial reports.

“I can’t find any condition to offer that haven’t already been granted to you," Judge Toliver told Pooh, in reference to him being on house arrest at the time of the alleged crime.

XXL has reached out to Pooh Shiesty's attorney for comment.

Pooh, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was arrested on April 2 and charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Pooh's father, Big30 and six other men were also charged with the alleged crime.

Authorities say Pooh lured Gucci Mane—who is not listed by name in the complaint but believed to be the victim—to a Dallas recording studio on Jan. 10, under the guise of recording and talking business. However, the meeting allegedly turned contentious after Pooh demanded that Gucci sign a form releasing Pooh from his label contract. When Gucci said no, Pooh allegedly pulled out an AK-style rifle and made Gucci sign the document at gunpoint. Members of Pooh's team then allegedly robbed Gucci and the people he came with.

Pooh's family home in Cordova, Tenn., was raided by the FBI on April 1, with the feds making arrests and detailing the alleged crime during a press conference the following day.

Pooh's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has since questioned the evidence against Pooh, claiming that there is a significant gap between the statements made by the government and the actual evidence.

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