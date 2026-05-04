Big30 and Pooh Shiesty’s Dad Plead Not Guilty in Gucci Mane Robbery and Kidnapping Case

Memphis rapper Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's dad has pleaded not guilty in the kidnapping and robbery case involving Gucci Mane and other victims.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Big30, real name Rodney Wright Jr., and Lontrell Williams Sr., who is Pooh Shiesty's father, pleaded not guilty on Friday (May 1) in the District Court for the Northern District of (Dallas) Texas. Both men remain in jail after their bonds were revoked.

Big30 and Williams Sr. are among the nine men, including rapper Pooh Shiesty, who have been charged with robbery and kidnapping in connection with a Jan. 10 incident at a Dallas music studio, in which several people were robbed of their valuables, including Gucci Mane. At an April 8 hearing, the FBI revealed that Guwop gave a statement to police about the alleged robbery and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, one of Pooh Shiesty's attorneys withdrew from the case last week. On Tuesday (April 28), Pooh's now-former lawyer, Bradford Cohen, announced that he will remove himself from Pooh's legal case.

In an Instagram video, which can be viewed below, Cohen said he will be replaced by Dallas-based attorneys Dan Cogdell and Kent Schaffer. The veteran lawyer also added that the prosecution's case has a lot of holes and believes the "FDO" rapper can beat the rap — pun intended. Pooh Shiesty has been denied bond and remains in jail.

If all nine men are found guilty, they could face life in prison.

Watch Fox 13 Memphis: Rapper Big30, Pooh Shiesty's Father Plead Not Guilty to Federal Charges

Watch Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer Withdraws From Kidnapping Case Involving Gucci Mane