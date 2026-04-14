Pooh Shiesty's attorney insists the rapper was possibly printing lyrics at Staples and not a contract release form for Gucci Mane, as the government claims.

On Monday (April 13), Pooh's lead attorney, Bradford Cohen, sat down for an interview with Law and Crime's Sidebar with Jesse Weber to discuss the Memphis rapper's explosive case. During the chat, Cohen addressed prosecutors alleging that they have information that pinpoints Pooh and his father going to a Staples where they printed out a contract that Gucci Mane was allegedly made to sign at gunpoint.

"I don't even care if they're at Staples," Cohen said. "They are going to a recording studio. Normally, my clients usually print off the lyrics for different individuals. If you have five individuals that are going to be on one record, and they each have a section or a part, they'll usually print those things off."

"We have to create the defense and create a way to make sure that [the government] is held to their burden," Cohen continued. "So, it doesn't matter what they say. It matters what they have."

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane and others at a Dallas recording studio in January. Prosecutors claim the men met for a business meeting, during which Pooh pointed a gun at Gucci and demanded that he sign a contract release form.

All nine men could face life in prison if found guilty. Pooh Shiesty was denied bond last week and remains in federal custody.

Watch Pooh Shiesty's Attorney Suggests Rapper Was Printing Lyrics at Staples Not Gucci Mane Contract

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