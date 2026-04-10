Rappers React to Gucci Mane’s New Song ‘Crash Dummy’ Where He Speaks on Alleged Pooh Shiesty Robbery

Gucci Mane's new song "Crash Dummy," where he addresses the alleged Pooh Shiesty robbery, has the internet going nuts. And rappers are weighing in.

Guwop has been the topic of discussion for the past week. Following news that Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and seven other men have been charged with robbing and kidnapping Gucci back in January, and Gucci cooperated with the police investigation. On Friday (April 10), Guwop dropped the new single "Crash Dummy," where he addressed the drama.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy/And after all that, boy, you still signed to me/I'm like Birdman, and ni**a this my Cash Money," Gucci raps.

"I thought it was a business meeting but it was a setup," the Atlanta rapper continues. "I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building/Ni**a dap me up, the whole time they plotting against me/I don't take it personal, for me it's only business."

Hip-hop artists have been weighing in on Gucci's decision to put his situation on wax.

"Ni**a snitched on a Zaytoven beat," Freddie Gibbs said in a video shared on social media. "That's crazy."

6ix9ine went off on Instagram.

"Do you hear your stupid-a*s self," Tekashi vented. "Y'all said, 'It's the streets. You know what you signed up for.' You know what you signed up for, ni**a!"

See what Freddie Gibbs, 6ix9ine, Boosie BadAzz, Asian Doll, Honeykomb Brazy and Big Doodie Lo have to say.

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