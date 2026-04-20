A new Pooh Shiesty mugshot surfaces.

On April 17, Pooh Shiesty was admitted into the Kaufman County Jail in Texas, where he will await trial for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the alleged robbery of Gucci Mane back in January. Pooh, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was denied on April 8.

Pooh, his father, Big30 and six other men have been arrested and charged with luring Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio, robbing him and forcing him to sign a contract release form at gunpoint. Following Pooh's unsuccessful bond hearing, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, weighed in on the case to the press.

"It took three months to build a case," Cohen said. "And I think the reason for that was because the statements that were given on the evening this occurred were very questionable."

"I think the way the statements were made, what was made, what allegedly was witnessed and what wasn't witnessed gave great pause to the FBI," Cohen continued. "The FBI doesn't take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said that night that it occurred."

On April 10, Gucci Mane broke his silence about the alleged incident on the song "Crash Dummy," where he raps: "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy/And after all that, boy, you still signed to me/I'm like Birdman, and ni**a this my Cash Money,"

The song has drawn mixed reviews online, with many people chastising Guwop for speaking on the incident and cooperating with the police investigation.

See Pooh Shiesty's New Mugshot

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