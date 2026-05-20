Trial Date Set for Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and Codefendants in Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping and Robbery

A date has been set for Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and seven codefendants to stand trial for the alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery.

On Tuesday (May 19), Senior United States District Judge David C. Godbey signed off on a pre-trial order that scheduled the trial for July 6. A final pretrial conference will take place on July 1. The prosecution has until June 1 to provide the defendants with all evidence in the case.

The update comes two weeks after Pooh, Big30 and Pooh's father pleaded not guilty in the case. All nine men remain in custody and could face life sentences if convicted.

The group is accused of luring Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio in January under the guise of talking business and recording music. However, instigators say that during the session, Pooh produced an automatic weapon and forced Gucci to sign a contract release form at gunpoint. Others robbed Gucci and the men he was with of jewelry, cash and other items.

Pooh Shiesty and the others were arrested in April following a raid on the rapper's father's home in Tennessee.

Last month, Pooh Shiesty's lead attorney, Bradford Cohen, withdrew from the case. Cohen will be replaced by Dallas-based attorneys Dan Cogdell and Kent Schaffer. Cohen insists there are many holes in the prosecution's case and feels strongly that Pooh can beat the charges.

See Court Documents Showing Pooh Shiesty's Trial Date and Fox 13 Memphis' Coverage of the Update

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