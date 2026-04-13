Lil Pump calls Gucci Mane a "bozo" for snitching on Pooh Shiesty on his new song "Crash Dummy."

On Sunday (April 12), Lil Pump went on a tirade via his Instagram Story, blasting Gucci Mane for snitching on Pooh Shiesty on his just-released song, "Crash Dummy." In one of the IG videos, which can be viewed below, the Florida rapper appeared to be in shock by Guwop's track and called him "bozo" for being a tattletale.

"You snitched on a song, you snitched on yourself... Gucci Mane f**kin' snitched," he said. "What a f**kin' bozo. I'ma get my 1017 chain and flush that b*tch down the toilet."

It didn't stop there. Pump posted another video revealing his disgust for Gucci's efforts in trying to sign him when he was a young rapper in the game.

"Gucci, you's been a b*tch, man. You's been a b*tch," he said. "Yo a*s try to sign me when I was 16, 17 [years old]. Gave me a tiny-a*s chain begging me to sign to you."

As previously reported, Gucci dropped his new track, "Crash Dummy," last Friday (April 10) on DSPs. On the song, the Atlanta rhymer detailed the alleged robbery and kidnapping involving Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and seven other men who were eventually arrested and charged for their role in the alleged crime.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy/And after all that, boy, you still signed to me/I'm like Birdman, and ni**a this my Cash Money," Gucci rapped at the beginning of the song.

Watch Lil Pump's video rants below.

See Lil Pump Call Gucci Mane a "Bozo" for Snitching on Pooh Shiesty on "Crash Dummy"

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