Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Insists There Is a Significant Gap in the Statements Made by the FBI and the Actual Evidence in Alleged Gucci Mane Robbery

Pooh Shiesty’s attorney has released a statement to XXL following the rapper’s arrest and being federally charged for allegedly kidnapping and robbing at gunpoint Gucci Mane and two other men with eight coconspirators.

On Monday (April 6), Bradford Cohen, the rapper’s legal counsel, provided a statement regarding the alleged evidence against Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams, Jr. at this time,” he said. “After the bond hearing on Mr. Williams Sr. and the testimony we reviewed, it appears that there is a significant gap in the statements made by the government and the actual evidence. As such, we have been reviewing those issues in anticipation of Mr. Williams, Jr. bond hearing.”

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other co-conspirators are accused of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane after Pooh set up a meeting to discuss his recording contract with Gucci. Pooh reportedly pulled out a gun and forced Gucci to sign Pooh’s release from the contract. Several of the men robbed all three victims and Big30 barricaded the door with his body to prevent anyone from escaping.

The list of evidence the FBI has against Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and the six other defendants:

• Electronic monitoring data places Pooh Shiesty at the studio and in violation of his home detention conditions.

• Cell phone records and license plate reader data corroborates the travel of multiple defendants from Memphis to Dallas.

• Rental car records confirm Pooh Shiesty’s father rented a vehicle used by the group.

• Surveillance footage from the studio, a nearby office supply store, and a hotel where several stayed following the robbery and kidnapping.

• Fingerprints recovered from the crime scene matching two defendants.

• Social media posts by defendants displaying what appears to be stolen property in the days following the robbery and kidnapping.

• Greyhound Bus records confirming the travel of multiple defendants from Dallas to Memphis the day after the offense.

All nine defendants are federally charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. If convicted, each defendant faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

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