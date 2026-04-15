Prosecutors Argue Big30 Is a Flight Risk Due to Pending Record Label Contract, Remains in Jail

Big30 has been deemed a flight risk by prosecutors, and their reason is over the rapper's pending record label contract.

According to a Rolling Loud report, published on Wednesday (April 15), prosecutors filed motions on Monday (April 13) in the District Court for the Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division) to revoke a Tennessee judge's decision to release Big30 on $100,000 bond. Prosecutors claim that Big30, born Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., is a potential flight risk due to a seven-figure record deal he has pending with Connect Music Group.

During an April 6 hearing in Tennessee, Kemario Brown, Senior Vice President of NLess Entertainment, testified that Big30 was finalizing a seven-figure, two-album deal (consisting of one album and an option) with Connect Music Group. Brown also mentioned that the Memphis rapper would have approximately 145 days from the date of signing to deliver a completed album, in accordance with the deal. Defense attorneys contend that Big30 fulfilling his contractual obligations will keep him within the jurisdiction and available to stand trial.

However, prosecutors argued that monies from Big30's proposed deal will give him access to resources that could help him flee much more easily, which makes him a flight risk.

Additionally, in court documents shared by Dallas journalist Bryson Paul, who's reporting on the Pooh Shiesty robbery case, prosecutors cited Big30's charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, as well as his possession of multiple firearms during his March 30 arrest and his affiliation with the Grape Street Crips as enough reasons to keep him behind bars until trial.

The prosecutors' briefs will be reviewed by Texas District Court Judge Ed Kinkeade, who will rule on whether the Tennessee magistrate’s bond ruling stands or whether Big30 has to remain in federal custody.

Big30's case comes after a federal judge in Texas last week ordered Pooh Shiesty to stay in jail on kidnapping charges for his role in the alleged robbery and kidnapping scheme of multiple men—one of whom is believed to be Gucci Mane—at gunpoint on Jan. 10.

Pooh, Big30 and seven other men could face life in prison if found guilty of the alleged crimes.

See Court Documents Filed by Prosecutors Opposing Big30's Release on Bond

Watch Law&Crime Network: Pooh Shiesty's Fiery Attorney Slams Gucci Mane Kidnapping Claims

Get our free mobile app