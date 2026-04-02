Pooh Shiesty, His Father and Big30 Arrested for Allegedly Robbing and Kidnapping Gucci Mane at Gunpoint – Report

Pooh Shiesty, his father and Big30 have been arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping multiple men—one of whom is believed to be Gucci Mane—at gunpoint earlier this year.

On Thursday (April 2), TMZ broke the news that the Memphis rapper, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was taken into custody by authorities. This report came after news that Pooh's dad, Lontrell Williams Sr., was arrested by the FBI in Tennessee on April 1. The arrests followed search and arrest warrants that were executed on a home in Cordova, Tenn., owned by Pooh or his father.

On Thursday afternoon, the Department of Justice hosted a press conference addressing the arrests and said nine people were charged in connection with the incident. According to a spokesperson for the DOJ, in January, three men traveled to Dallas to meet with Pooh and discuss business at a recording studio. However, when the victims entered the studio, Pooh and crew "executed an armed takeover," according to the spokesperson.

Pooh allegedly pulled out an AK-style rifle and demanded that one of the men, who has been reported to be Gucci Mane, sign a recording contract release form. Pooh's crew allegedly also robbed the victims of jewelry, money and other items. The DOJ is calling Pooh the ringleader of the incident. His father is accused of helping to plan the kidnapping and robbery.

Authorities used surveillance video, rental car records, Instagram videos of coconspirators showing off the alleged stolen items, fingerprints from the scene and more to bring a case against the rappers and their entourage. The list of evidence the FBI has against Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other defendants after being federally charged for allegedly kidnapping and robbing at gunpoint numerous victims, with one reported to be Gucci Mane:

• Electronic monitoring data places Pooh Shiesty at the studio and in violation of his home detention conditions.

• Cell phone records and license plate reader data corroborates the travel of multiple defendants from Memphis to Dallas.

• Rental car records confirm Pooh Shiesty’s father rented a vehicle used by the group.

• Surveillance footage from the studio, a nearby office supply store, and a hotel where several defendants stayed following the robbery and kidnapping.

• Fingerprints recovered from the crime scene matching two defendants.

• Social media posts by defendants displaying what appears to be stolen property in the days following the robbery and kidnapping.

• Greyhound Bus records confirming the travel of multiple defendants from Dallas to Memphis the day after the offense.

XXL has reached out to Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty's teams and attorney for comment.

Watch the DOJ Press Conference About Pooh Shiesty and Big 30's Arrest

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