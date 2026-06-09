DJ Akademiks goes in on Lil Baby and "Atlanta rat rappers."

After Ak and Baby's beef reheated yesterday (June 8), following a leaked music video clip where the Atlanta rapper calls the streamer the feds, Ak continued to blast Baby and called out other "rat rappers" from the A on social media, including Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Gunna.

"Lil baby. And the Atlanta rat rappers ain’t finna escape," posted on X. "Imma make sure of it . Detective Gucci. Lieutenant young thug and sergeant Lil baby. We on yall a*s now...Before I let a rat lover like lil baby ever call me the Feds I quit hip hop. U gon call ur fellow Atlanta rappers rats before u talk bout big Ak if it’s the last thing to do. U young thug gunna Gucci. Yall need a group name."

Ak then shared a group photo of Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Lil Baby. In the pic, Thug is holding a piece of cheese and Guwop is holding a gun that has the words "Rat Poison" on it.

"Better than the ninja turtles," Ak captioned the pic. "If it ain’t 21 savage or future we ain’t jacking em. All rats . Worst city"

Ak's latest clapback comes after a video clip leaked showing Baby filming a music video on a street in France. In the snippet, Baby raps, "F**k Akademiks, that ni**a the feds."

See Akademiks Going In on Lil Baby and "Atlanta Rat Rappers"

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