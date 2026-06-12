Young Thug has an R&B album on the way.

On Wednesday (June 10), Thugga shared a video on his Instagram Story from the gym. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper announces, "R&B album coming soon."

"I gotta get this sh*t all the way together," he adds, while looking at his figure in the gym mirror.

Thug released his previous album, UY Scuti, last September. It arrived nearly a year after he was released from prison on probation after making a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, the longest trial in Georgia state history. The album featured guest appearances from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Ken Carson, Cardi B, T.I., Sexyy Red, YFN Lucci, Quavo, Lil Gotit and more. The LP debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 52,000 copies in its first week. UY Scuti was the follow-up to 2023's Business Is Business.

Thug has spent 2026 on a feature run. He's appeared on 6lack's "Ashin the Blunt," Trippie Redd's "Paperbag Boy," Nav's "Trimski" and Fred Again...'s "Scared." In April, Thug was named one of the greatest living songwriters by The New York Times, along with Jay-Z, OutKast, Kendrick Lamar and Missy Elliot.

It sounds like Young Thug might be taking on a different genre for his next release.

See Young Thug announce that he's getting in shape because he has an R&B album on the way below.

Watch Young Thug Reveal He's Coming Out With an R&B Album

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