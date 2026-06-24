August Alsina Says Young Thug’s Past Comments About Gay Men Coming Out Felt Personal

August Alsina is taking issue with comments Young Thug previously made about men coming out later in life, saying the remarks felt personal.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday (June 23), August addressed Thug's September 2025 appearance on the Perspektives with Bank podcast, where the Atlanta native said he considers it a violation of man-code when men come out as gay after previously appearing to be straight.

After explaining that he came across the clip, August says in the Live, "That comment, I took personal because it’s like, a n**ga be crazy. It's time to start calling out stupid. I don't know why this should even be a conservation. Think about the idea that you saying you don't respect somebody because they gay or whatever, because they turn gay or whatever. Why is this sh*t on your mind as a man that just got out of jail by the grace of God?"

He continued: "It's so much you could be talking about, but this is the sh*t that's on y'all mind. That tells me way more than I need to know about you, bro. That sh*t got y'all brain in a chokehold."

Thug's initial comments came up in context of speaking about his fallout with Gunna.

"I feel like once you break a rule from your manhood, once you rat or once you turn gay," he said, before reiterating that he has nothing against gay people and that he even employs people from the LBGTQ+ community. "If I look at you, if I meet you and you gay, it’s like, ‘Okay.’ If I meet you and you portraying that you a man and you’re not gay, [...] if you’re portraying a certain thing, I can’t look at you the same."

He continued: "I hate that I even brought it up, because I don’t even want the LGTB, I don’t even want that community to even think I’m against them. I’m overly with y’all for it. If I look at you like a man and we f**king b**ches together, girls together and we doing certain sh*t together, I’m looking at you in a man light. Then I find out you gay, it ain’t really nothing you can say to me. I’ma just look at you like you broke a man code."

In 2022 on the season finale of the reality show The Surreal Life, August introduced a man named Zu he said he loved and talked about love showing up "in a new way," which many took as him coming out.

As he continued to document his adventures with Zu on social media in the years following, August told Nick Cannon in 2024 that he refuses to label who he chooses to love, saying that God exposed him to so many different types of people.

Watch August's full commentary below.

Watch August Alsina Call Out Young Thug

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