Young Thug Makes Public Pitch to Sign Kodak Black Following Capitol Records Split, Will Give Yak Whatever He Wants
Young Thug is ready to give Kodak Black whatever he wants for a record deal now that Yak is no longer with Capitol Records.
Upon seeing news that the Florida rapper is now independent, Thugger shared a public pitch to X for Kodak to sign to his YSL imprint on Sunday (June 21).
"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," Thug tweeted.
Kodak signed to Capitol Records in 2022, in a reported multimillion-dollar deal, following an eight-year run with Atlantic Records. After completing his six-album commitment to Atlantic with the release of 2023’s Pistolz & Pearlz, his Capitol debut arrived later that year with When I Was Dead. He went on to release several more projects under the label before officially parting ways following his final release, Kodak the Blessing, earlier this month.
Released as a surprise mixtape to commemorate his 29th birthday, Kodak the Blessing features a hefty 26 songs and appearances from the likes of 1900Rugrat, Albee Al, Fridayy, Reese Youngn, Rylo Rodriguez and more.
The move marks a new independent chapter for Kodak, who now re-enters the market as a free agent. Should he join Thugger's YSL Records, the Florida-born rapper would add to a roster that currently includes Strick, Yung Kayo, 1300Saint, Tezzus and Diamond*.
Yak has yet to respond to the offer.