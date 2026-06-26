Young Thug Signs Singer Yume to His YSL Label and Makes It Official With Iced-Out Chain

Young Thug has officially added producer and singer Yume to his YSL Records imprint.

On Thursday (June 25), Thugger made the announcement with a video on Instagram showing him gifting Yume an iced out YSL chain.

"Caught her in the club. #ThankYouGod @yumeworldwide welcome," he wrote with the video. In a second post of them together, Thug added, "welcome to the family kid."

Yume and Thug have history dating back to 2019, when she produced his Chris Brown collab "Go Crazy" at just 13 years old. Since then, she's racked up more major production credits for the likes of Drake, Future, Kid Cudi and more, and then pivoted to becoming an artist herself in more recent years.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Thug had started following Yume on Instagram back in May after he caught her appearance at Rolling Loud, where she previewed a collaboration with Cash Cobain.

Then earlier this week, he confirmed the signing was in progress while appearing on PlaqueBoy Max's stream.

Fans in the chat asked whether the rumors about her signing to his YSL imprint were true, to which Thug replied, "Is she signed? Close. Probably tonight or tomorrow."

Yume joins a roster that currently includes Strick, Yung Kayo, 1300Saint, Tezzus and Diamond*–and maybe Kodak Black if Thugger has his way.

Last weekend, Thug made a public pitch for Kodak to sign to YSL upon learning Yak had become independent and is no longer with Capitol Records.

"If he would do a deal with me, I would give that boy whateva he think he want #NoCizzy," Thug wrote on X.

Check out Thug chaining Yume in the club below.

Watch Young Thug Gift Yume Her YSL Chain

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