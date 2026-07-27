Young Thug Buys Luxurious $5 Million Estate in Florida

Young Thug has acquired a luxurious $5 million estate in Florida, set on two acres of land.

According to a post on The Real Deal, published on July 24, Thugger paid $5 million for the 6,000-square-feet home in Cooper City, Florida. The Atlanta rapper copped the home on July 8 through a trust tied to an LLC he manages alongside his manager, music executive Geoff Ogunlesi, the real estate website reports.

According to Compass' Alan Perez, one of several agents who sold the mansion to Young Thug, the property was initially on the market for $6 million. The newly renovated estate offers 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including an 884 square-foot guest cabana with 2 beds and 2 baths.

The spacious home boasts soaring double-height ceilings, sleek marble flooring, and solid wood doors imported from Italy throughout the interior. In the full-scale kitchen, an expansive marble waterfall island serves as the centerpiece, complemented by bespoke wood cabinetry and state-of-the-art appliances, including Sub-Zero refrigeration.

There's also a game room with a professional pool table and a 200" LED television screen. Upstairs, the master bedroom features his-and-hers walk-in closets and a spa bath , with a freestanding soaking tub, a glass-enclosed rain shower, smart toilets, and marble vanities.

Outside, a resort-style pool and spa is set against elegant travertine pavers, all framed by a sprawling covered piazza. Additionally, there's a 3-car garage and private equestrian grounds designed for keeping and riding horses. And for maximum privacy and protection, the estate features automated motorized gates and a comprehensive network of surveillance cameras to ensure the grounds remain fully secure.

With his new home, Young Thug is living in the lap of luxury in South Florida.

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