Celebrate the 2016 XXL Freshman Class 10-Year Anniversary With a Documentary, New Interviews, Throwback Videos and More

Ten years later, the new wave that changed hip-hop is still making its mark on the culture. The 2016 XXL Freshman Class stands as one of the most influential groups of artists ever assembled, marking a pivotal moment in rap's evolution.

XXL marks the 10th anniversary with a summer-long look back at the class' enduring legacy, powered by Rémy Martin, the perfect partner to celebrate achievement shaped by intention, authenticity and personal calling. To celebrate this iconic Freshman Class, XXL will unveil special anniversary content, including videos featuring DJ Drama interviewing members of the 2016 Freshman Class about the cover's impact and their lasting legacies, as well as a documentary exploring the class' cultural influence.

The content will be featured on the 2016 XXL Freshman 10-Year Anniversary landing page and updated regularly over the next two months. The Rémy Martin-powered anniversary experience invites fans to revisit the class that helped reshape modern hip-hop, relive some of its biggest moments and see why the 2016 XXL Freshman Class is still one of the most influential groups ever assembled.

Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Denzel Curry, G Herbo, Anderson .Paak, Lil Dicky, Dave East and Desiigner, the 2016 Class captured a key moment when hip-hop was rapidly shifting to a new sound and look. Each artist brought a distinct voice, style and perspective that helped redefine rap in the streaming era.

Over the last decade, these rappers have collected Billboard No. 1 hits, platinum and diamond certifications, Grammy Awards, sold-out world tours and countless cultural milestones.

21 Savage transformed into one of rap's most respected voices of the streets with chart-topping albums and a Grammy win. Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black delivered era-defining anthems and built loyal fan bases, while Lil Yachty became a brand darling and creative force. Anderson .Paak has earned the title of Grammy-winning superstar and one-half of the critically acclaimed duo Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars.

Denzel Curry earned widespread acclaim for his lyrical ability and continued to push the culture forward. G Herbo captured the sound of the streets and turned it into hard-hitting rhymes that demanded attention. Dave East carried the torch for lyrical excellence while branching into acting. Desiigner scored one of the decade's biggest hits and expanded his sound, and Lil Dicky carved out an unconventional lane bridging music, comedy and television.

Beyond the accolades, the class left an unmistakable imprint on hip-hop culture. A decade later, the influence of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class can still be heard across today's rap landscape. Join XXL and Rémy Martin as we mark 10 years of the 2016 wave throughout the summer.

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This editorial is presented by Rémy Martin.