After months of anticipation, XXL is proud to present the long-awaited 2016 XXL Freshman Class. It's the new crop of future hip-hop stars, ready to take anything that comes their way as they climb to the top.

This year's Freshmen include Oxnard, California's Anderson .Paak; Atlanta's 21 Savage; Pompano Beach, Florida's Kodak Black; Philadelphia's Lil Uzi Vert; Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania's Lil Dicky; Harlem's Dave East; Carol City, Florida's Denzel Curry; Brooklyn's Desiigner; Chicago's G Herbo and the 10th Spot winner, ATL's Lil Yachty.

Over the next six weeks, XXL will be releasing an assortment of content from the members of the ninth annual Freshman Class including freestyles, cyphers, solo and group interviews, so that fans can get to know the Freshmen. The actual Freshman issue of XXL magazine will hit stands on Tues., June 28, the same day as the XXL Freshman Show at New York City's PlayStation Theater. Tickets are on sale now here. The Los Angeles XXL Freshman Show will be on Mon., July 25 and a few other shows will be announced at a later date.

The XXL Summer 2016 issue also includes a look back at last year's Freshman Class and an in-depth interview with Chicago's former next big thing, Bump J, who will hopefully soon be wrapping up a six and a half year bid prison bid. Former Freshmen Raury, Dizzy Wright and Joey Bada$$ all reflect on the impact Don Ruiz Miguel's best-selling self-help book, The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, has had on their career, while Miguel explains why he thinks it resonates with rappers. Mike Tyson talks today's hip-hop and reflects on the old days with Tupac Shakur. Plus take a look at how U.K.'s grime scene is infiltrating U.S.'s hip-hop and much more.

Most important, congratulations to the XXL Freshman Class of 2016: Desiigner, Dave East, Denzel Curry, G Herbo, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Dicky, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, 21 Savage and Kodak Black. The new wave.

Travis Shinn for XXL Travis Shinn for XXL

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