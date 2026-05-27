Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Video of His Pet Monkey Piccola, Teases New Album

Lil Uzi Vert shares a new video of his pet monkey named Piccola and teases his new album.

On Wednesday (May 27), Uzi posted a new video revealing his pet monkey named Piccola. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Philadelphia rapper is walking around his spacious high-rise apartment holding his animal like an infant. In a quick segment, Uzi kisses the monkey on top of his head.

"Being able to take care of you is a blessing," he wrote in the caption, adding, "The orphan from space [alien emoji, UFO emoji, monkey emoji]."

Uzi even made an Instagram account for the monkey. However, in the animal's bio, it reads, "tempo per l'album," which in Italian, means "time for the album."

In another IG post, featuring carousel pics of Piccola, Uzi revealed, "Early Studio sesh."

So this could mean that Uzi is back in the studio working on his new album. And it looks like his pet monkey is giving him inspiration.

It's been awhile since we've heard from Baby Pluto. His last album was Eternal Atake 2, which dropped in November of 2024. In March, Lil Uzi Vert shared a vlog on his YouTube page revealing that he's working on a new album and he hopes to release it this year.

Earlier this month, Lil Uzi Vert revealed to Instagram personality deeswishh that he can be robbed with mayonnaise.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Share Videos and Photos of His New Pet Monkey Piccola

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