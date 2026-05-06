Lil Uzi Vert surprisingly reveals that you can rob him with mayonnaise.

With the right condiment, you might be able to mug Lil Uzi Vert. In a viral video that was posted on Wednesday (May 6), Instagram personality deeswishh briefly chopped it up with Uzi who gave a weird answer to one of his questions.

In the clip, which can be viewed below, the Philadelphia rapper shared details of his fit, including his cool Louis Vuitton sneakers. Then he was asked, "What's something we can't tell by looking at him?" That's when Uzi revealed that he could be robbed with a sandwich spread.

"You can't tell you could rob me with mayonnaise," he said.

"What the f**k does that mean, Uzi?" Deeswishh asked.

"No gun, no knife, none of that. Mayonnaise," Uzi responded.

It's unclear if Lil Uzi Vert is allergic to mayonnaise, but it's certainly a quirky factoid about the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper.

Lil Uzi Vert has been keeping a low profile as of late. However, the 30-year-old artist is headlining two major music festivals this summer.

On June 12, Uzi will rock the mic at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. Following that performance, from July 30 to Aug. 2, Uzi is among the performers headlining the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago.

In March, Lil Uzi Vert shared a vlog revealing that he's working on a new album and he hopes to release it this year.

See Lil Uzi Vert Reveal That He Can Be Robbed With Mayonnaise

Watch Lil Uzi Vert's Vlog on the Inspiration Behind New song "Mephisto"

Get our free mobile app