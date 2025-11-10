Lil Uzi Vert and Roc Nation Sued by Uzi’s Former Assistant for Sexual Harassment, Failing to Pay Overtime and Other Violations, Then Lawsuit Dismissed

A lawsuit accusing Lil Uzi Vert and Roc Nation of sexual harassment and labor violations was filed and dismissed shortly after.

The anonymous accuser originally filed the suit on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court. The woman claimed in the 16-page complaint that she worked for Uzi as their Artiment Coordinator from 2022 to 2025, during which she was subject to sexual harassment, wage violations and exploitative labor conditions. Several explicit texts allegedly sent to the woman by Uzi are included in the complaint.

"I'm by myself right now send me something," one alleged text reads.

"Let me see that booty," reads another, and "You are more than my assistant. You are my bi**h."

Jane Doe also claimed Uzi would get high on various drugs and berate her while under the influence.

Doe claimed she was forced to work extreme hours without overtime compensation, made to cover her own work expenses and denied reimbursement. She resigned in April 2025 after suffering through years of emotional distress and health issues due to the work conditions, according to the complaint. She was seeking a jury trial.

However, on Nov. 6, the lawsuit was dismissed by Doe's attorney. It was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Doe can refile at a later date.

XXL has reached out to Roc Nation for comment, but did not get a response as of press time.

See Excerpts From the Lawsuit Filed Against Lil Uzi Vert and the Dismissal Motion