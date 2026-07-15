Lil Uzi Vert Reveals He’s Working on a New Album

Lil Uzi Vert is working on his new album and he's "super hungry."

On Tuesday (July 14), the Philadelphia rapper posted a photo in his Instagram Story revealing that they are working on a new studio project. In the image, which can be viewed below, Uzi displays a designer tag from Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush — the legendary duo behind some of Michael Jackson's most iconic stage costumes for 25 years.

"Love ya !!!! I'm not quiet because I'm Lacking... I'm Quiet because I know THIS!!! the album," they wrote, adding, "Super hungry."

Over the last few months, Baby Pluto has been teasing fans with signs that they are currently locked in on making a new album. Their last album was Eternal Atake 2, which dropped in November of 2024.

Back in May, Uzi posted a video revealing that he got a pet monkey named Piccola. In the clip, the 30-year-old rhymer is kissing the monkey on top of his head. Apparently, the infant primate has inspired them to get back in the studio.

"Being able to take care of you is a blessing," they wrote in the caption, adding, "The orphan from space [alien emoji, UFO emoji, monkey emoji]."

Uzi even made an Instagram account for the monkey. In the animal's bio, it reads, "tempo per l'album," which in Italian, means "time for the album."

In another IG post, featuring carousel pics of Piccola, Uzi revealed, "Early Studio sesh."

Between having a monkey companion and the nod to MJ's legendary designers, it appears the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper is tapping into their Michael Jackson era for this next project.

See Lil Uzi Vert's Photos That Reveal He's Working on a New Album

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Share Videos and Photos of His New Pet Monkey Piccola

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