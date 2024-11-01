Lil Uzi Vert Drops Eternal Atake 2 Album

Lil Uzi Vert spins the block in his spaceship with the new album sequel Eternal Atake 2.

Lil Uzi Vert Releases Eternal Atake 2 LP

On Friday (Nov. 1), fans were greeted with the return of Lil Uzi Vert, 15 months after their chart-topping Pink Tape album. The Philadelphia rapper delivers Eternal Atake 2, the sequel to his 2020 album of the same name. EA2 includes 16 songs. The only apparent feature on the album comes from boy band Big Time Rush on the song "The Rush."

LUV released the album on relatively short notice. They first teased the rollout on Oct. 23 by releasing a track titled "Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)," which is giving 1950s sitcom vibes. They also released the cover art that shows a throng of women with glowing red eyes as well as a cinematic trailer that shows the rapper being transported on a UFO where tests are run on Uzi's brain.

The release of EA2 comes a year after Uzi teased two other projects. Following the release of Pink Tape, Uzi announced they would be dropping a mixtape titled Barter 16, which appeared to be an homage to Young Thug and Lil Wayne. However, the project was scrapped following multiple leaks.

Last October, Uzi teased the album Luv Is Rage 3 and said it would be their final album because they want to live a normal life. Change of plans.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's new album below.

See Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake 2 Tracklist

1. "We Good"

2. "Light Year (Practice)"

3. "Meteor Man"

4. "Paars in the Mars"

5. "The Rush" featuring Big Time Rush

6. "Not an Option"

7. "She Stank"

8. "Mr Chow"

9. "Lyft Em Up"

10. "Chips and Dip"

11. "Black Hole"

12. "Chill Bae"

13. "Goddard Song"

14. "PerkySex"

15. "Conceited"

16. "Space High"

Stream Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake 2 Album

