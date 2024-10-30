November 2024 New Music Releases

2024 has breezed by and with two months left there are still some big projects dropping before the new year. November is filled with offerings from some of rap's biggest names.

Lil Uzi Vert Readies Eternal Atake 2 Album

After teasing two projects following the release of their 2023 Pink Tape album, Lil Uzi Vert is prepping the release of the new album Eternal Atake 2, which is slated to drop on Nov. 1. Uzi began the rollout for the album on Oct. 23 with the release of "Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme)." The following day, they shared the cover art for the album as well as a cinematic trailer. The new album will feature 17 tracks.

Juice Wrld's Posthumous Album The Party Never Ends Is Loading

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for new music from the late Juice Wrld. The wait is finally almost over. On Nov. 22, the posthumous album The Party Never Ends will arrive following multiple hiccups and leaks. The album was preceded by The Pre-Party EP in September, which featured the tracks "Lightyears" featuring Young Thug, "Both Ways," "Cavalier" and "World Tour (Aquafina)." The new album follows the release of Fighting Demons (2021) and Legends Never Die (2020).

Ab-Soul's Get Ready to Dish Out Soul Burger LP

Ab-Soul returns with his new solo album Soul Burger on Nov. 8. Following his 2022 album Herbert, the new release will feature the songs "Crazier" with JID, "Squeeze 1st 2" and "All That" featuring JasonMartin and Thirsty P. The Top Dawg Ent. rapper, who recently appeared in XXL's Cypher Lab, first announced the release on Oct. 17. Soul Burger will be TDE's fourth release of 2024 following ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips, Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal and Alemeda's FK IT EP.

Check out all the new projects dropping in November of 2024 from Cordae, Lil Durk and more below.