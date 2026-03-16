Boosie BadAzz Says He Might Leave Kodak Black Alone Before Yak Takes Himself Out

Boosie BadAzz says he might stop antagonizing Kodak Black before Yak takes himself out.

On March 13, Boosie addressed his beef with Yak, which recently reached a head with the two rappers exchanging shots last week, and Boosie continually referencing Kodak's alleged drug problem. In a video shared on social media, Boo said he been getting calls from OGs in the music industry telling him to end the beef with Kodak.

"This man dissed me for a year-and-a-half straight," Boosie said. "Ain't none of yall ni**as tell this man to shut up."

Boosie captioned the video: "TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING? YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING?WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT ✅💯I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON THIS NI**A KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN ‼️WHAT A WORLD✅WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THESE DUDES N THE MUSIC INDUSTRY?"

In a follow-up post, Boosie added, "EVERYTHING HAPPEN FOR A REASON💯ALOT OF PEOPLE SHOWED THEY TRUE COLORS‼️THIS SH*T REALLY THEN SHOWED ME WHO WITH ME N WHO AGAINST ME, WHO REAL N WHO FAKE, N WHO GOT LOVE N WHO GOT HATE✅ I NEEDED THIS ✅I KNOW WHATS HAPPENING WITH YALL NA 😉ON TOP OF THAT IM SCORPIO ♏️ ITS HARD FOR ME 2 FORGIVE R FORGET😕THANK YALL BET‼️."

On Sunday (March 15), Boosie saw something that has him questioning going at Kodak further. Boosie shared footage from a recent Kodak concert, where the Florida rapper was reportedly hours late and was on stage spinning in circles with a towel over his head instead of performing.

"THIS AINT COOL SMH I MIGHT NEED TO LEAVE DUDE ALONE BEFORE HE TAKE HIS SELF OUT‼️" Boosie captioned the post. "WHAT YALL THINK?"

Boosie and Kodak have been trading shots since Boosie called Yak out for collaborating with 6ix9ine on the track "Shaka Laka" in 2023. There has been no love gained since then.

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