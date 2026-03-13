Ralo Insists Young Thug Thinks He’s Pablo Escobar for Going to Jail During YSL Trial, Thug Fires Back

Ralo calls out Young Thug for his comments about being in protective custody and insists Thug thinks he's Pablo Escobar.

On Thursday (March 11), Boosie BadAzz shared his list of rappers who avoided protective custody while incarcerated, which sparked a plethora of comments, particularly from Meek Mill who was upset that he wasn't on the list. However, Young Thug chimed in with thoughts, suggesting that protective custody could be a smart option depending on a person's circumstances.

According to Thugger, he explained that for him going to PC was the better move so he could avoid officers adding more charges on him while he was incarcerated. Thug may be referring to his time in jail while he was fighting racketeering and gun charges in his YSL RICO case in 2024.

Nevertheless, Ralo wasn't buying Thug's explanation. The Atlanta rapper hopped on X and said that Thug "ain't went to not one federal prison yard."

"He had that weak a*s trial and now he thinks he's [Pablo] Escobar," he continued. "Imagine being called a rat and still walked every yard with my chess out!"

Ralo later posted a video on his Instagram declaring his stance against protective custody. In the clip, which can be viewed below, he stated that he would rather die than voluntarily enter into PC. He also claimed that he has been involved in over 40 one-on-one fights across 11 different facilities and he prefers battling it out in general population than to sit and stare at walls in protective custody.

Young Thug caught wind of Ralo's video and responded by telling him to "stfu."

Boosie named over a dozen rappers on his list of artists who avoided protective custody. Among them included Diddy, Pooh Shiesty, NBA YoungBoy, Gucci Mane and others. The list became a trending topic on social media.

See Ralo Slamming Young Thug's Explanation for Voluntarily Going Into Protective Custody and Thug's Response

Boosie BadAzz and Young Thug talk about protective custody. BOOSIEOFFICIAL/YoungThug/X (2) loading...

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