Singer Isaiah Falls Talks Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black Influencing His Music and Nipsey Hussle Being One of the Greatest of All Time

Since the release of his debut EP, The Private Room, in 2023, singer Isaiah Falls has established himself as a master of sultry, nocturnal R&B, making his music perfect for the bedroom or late-night drives to after parties. Growing up in Orlando, Florida, he naturally developed a strong affinity for hip-hop, drawing inspiration from local artists as he honed his skills as a soulful vocalist to watch. In an interview with XXL, he discusses his roots in rap.

XXL: What was the first rap CD you actually owned?

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ from 50 Cent was the reason why I’m so melodic today. He might’ve been one of those most melodic rappers, too. He was up there. He was a rapper, but he had smooth melodies, and I f**ked with that heavy.

Who is a rapper that you would say influenced the way you put songs together?

It’s either Kodak Black or Kendrick Lamar. Those two were heavy influences growing up. Kodak, more so. It was really his beats that were super intriguing to me. And then Kendrick, it was more so his flows. Those were two rappers that heavily influenced my music today. Kodak’s beats always, the 808s was always smacking.

There was always a fire bounce to it. I think those elements of music, you could see it in how I approach R&B today. And then Kendrick, more so, his vocal performance, how he uses his voice like an instrument. I think early in his career, he really pushed the boundaries of what a rapper could do with they voice, kind of similar to André 3000. And then for me, it was like I took on both of those elements.

What do you think is an advantage that comes from straightforward rapping versus singing?

I think that it’s the ability to just tell a story in its fullness. It’s harder for R&B to really tell the whole story. I think rappers really get a chance to give you every detail to every part of a story that they’ve been through. And you could hear it in Nipsey Hussle, you could hear it in YG. You could hear it in Kodak. You could hear it in Kendrick where they really give you every detail just because you’re able to rap a little faster. When you’re singing, you gotta allow space and allow the music to breathe, too.

If you could have a rap producer produce your project, who would you choose?

The first name that comes to mind is Alchemist. He understands samples and space so well. He really knows how to complement rappers with the best beats. It would be so player. It would be a mix between Curren$y and Pharrell. Either [Alchemist] or Conductor Williams.

At this very moment, who would you say is the best rapper alive?

I’m going [with] Kanye West. He has done the work. He has given us the hits. He has pushed the genre farther than any rapper when it comes to either changing the style or changing the production or changing the genre. And he always understood how to push things to the next limit. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is probably my number one album of all time. So, I got to put Ye up there for sure.

What is your biggest “What if?” scenario in rap?

I think Nipsey Hussle would’ve been undeniably one of the greatest artists [if he hadn’t been killed]. He would’ve had a legacy that was stupid, undeniable to the person that doesn’t even know who Nip is. I think Nip had the chance to be truly worldwide. If, unfortunately, whatever happened didn’t happen. I believe Nip would’ve been one of the greatest of all time.

