Jackboy Posts Kodak Black’s Old Interrogation Video, Reignites Their Beef

Jackboy shares Kodak Black's old interrogation video from 2015 and reignites their long-standing beef.

On Wednesday (Oct. 29), Jackboy shared a series of clips showing Yak being interviewed by police following the rapper's arrest in October of 2015. In the clip, Kodak is in an interrogation room being questioned.

"I'll tell you whatever," the rapper tells the police investigator.

According to police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (Oct. 30), the interrogation video stems from an incident on Oct. 15, 2015, where Kodak was arrested for robbery, battery, false imprisonment, weed possession and driving on a suspended license. According to the police report, Kodak assaulted and forced multiple people to get in his car in response to a break-in that occurred at the rapper's home.

Police records show that Yak admitted wrongdoing during interrogation.

"The defendant was placed into an interview room and he spontaneously uttered several statements saying, 'I know I f**ked up and I shouldn't have taken matters into my own hands,'" the booking report states.

Yak ultimately pleaded no contest to the charges in August of 2016 and was sentenced to one year of house arrest and five years' probation.

Once close friends, Jackboy and Kodak Black have been at odds for the past few years, with the two continually trading shots on social media. While Yak has been less vocal recently, back in March, Jackboy rehashed the beef by claiming Kodak was in protective custody in jail in 2018.

Watch the Interrogation Video and See the Police Report